President Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee sued Arizona Saturday, claiming voting machines in Maricopa County rejected votes that were cast in person on Election Day.

The lawsuit claims poll workers inaccurately instructed voters on how to override overvote ballots, where too many selections are made.

The complaint says voters are supposed to have an opportunity to correct the error and that the campaign has witnesses who saw the problem.

“Poll workers struggled to operate the new voting machines in Maricopa County, and improperly pressed and told voters to press a green button to override significant errors,” said Matt Morgan, general counsel for Trump 2020. “The result is that the voting machines disregarded votes cast by voters in person on Election Day in Maricopa County.”

The campaign wants overvoted ballots inspected.

The Arizona filing comes as the president also has ongoing litigation in other battleground states, refusing to concede the election.

