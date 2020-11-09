Demonstrators identifying themselves as Antifa vandalized a Democratic campaign office in downtown Portland, Oregon, smashing windows and spray painting “F—- Biden” and other profane messages on its walls, police said Monday.

The damage occurred late Sunday resulting in the arrest of three people, the Portland Police Bureau said.

“Several members of the group began to tag the Multnomah County Democrats building with graffiti and broke out several of the building’s windows,” the PPB said in a statement.

Police said the group met in the city’s Laurelhurst Park neighborhood before gathering in front of the building located in the 3500 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

Once police arrived on the scene, they made targeted arrests while the rest of the crowd dispersed, the PPB said.

Photos posted by the PPB showed the anarchy symbol and messages like “F—- Biden” and “no presidents” spray-painted on its walls.

An Oregonians for Biden-Harris sign was visible behind a shattered window, according to the police photos.

Videos posted to social media show the group wearing black clothing associated with the anarchist movement Antifa. The police moved in and directed the group to remain on the sidewalk, but most of the group fled.

Three suspects are James Walker Prettyman, 24, Thomas Mollrocek, 33, and Maximillian Jennings, 22, were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on criminal mischief charges.

The incident happened hours after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown rescinded an executive order increasing the law enforcement presence in the city to respond to election-related unrest.

Ms. Brown did not extend the order five hours before it was set to lapse, saying the demonstrations in response to reports that Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden is projected to win the presidential election were peaceful.

“I would like to thank Oregonians for expressing their free speech rights largely through joyful celebrations yesterday,” Ms. Brown said in a statement Sunday. “I’d also like to thank the city, county, and state law enforcement officers, as well as the Oregon National Guard volunteers, who worked over the past several days and nights to keep the peace and protect free speech in Portland.”

Portland has endured more than 100 nights of protests since the summer’s racial justice demonstrations erupted.

