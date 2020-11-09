Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for the coronavirus after experiencing symptoms, making him the latest high-profile official in President Trump’s orbit to get catch it.

“Secretary Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery,” Mr. Carson’s chief of staff, Coalter Baker, told ABC News.

Mr. Carson attended an election-night reception at the White House. Another prominent guest, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, attended the party without a mask on and tested positive later in the week.

A Trump campaign aide, Nick Trainer, also caught the virus, marking another wave of infections around the president after a White House cluster at the start of October.

Mr. Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron all caught the virus and recovered.

