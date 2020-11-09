Cindy McCain, a member of presumptive President-Elect Joseph R. Biden‘s transition team, said Monday she’s helping look for “good” Republicans to serve in the new administration.

Ms. McCain, the widow of the late GOP Sen. John McCain of Arizona, said she’s “proud” to serve on a transition team advisory board.

“My job is to help put good Republicans into places within the administration,” Ms. McCain said on ABC’s “The View.” “This is an administration that’s going to be all-inclusive and there is a role for Republicans in the administration.”

Ms. McCain had endorsed Mr. Biden and appeared in a video for the Democratic National Convention.

Her late husband, the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, was a frequent thorn in the side of President Trump before the senator died of brain cancer in 2018.

Mr. Biden said in a victory speech Saturday night that Mr. Trump’s supporters should give him a chance, though the president has not yet conceded or acknowledged Mr. Biden‘s apparent win.

Many on the left don’t seem to be interested in reconciliation.

Liberal and more moderate Democrats are also fighting amongst themselves over who should shoulder more of the blame for the party’s disappointing performances in many U.S. House and Senate races.

