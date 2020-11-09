U.S. cities are taking steps to return to normal after fears of widespread post-election civil unrest turned out to be unfounded.

Officials and law enforcement across the country took drastic steps to protect businesses and other venues, fearing outrage over the election results could surpass the violence witnessed during the summer’s racial justice protests.

In some cities, businesses and restaurants boarded up their doors and windows in anticipation of riots and unrest.

But no unrest followed the election with several media outlets calling the race for presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden on Saturday.

Now cities are preparing to return to normal

In Washington, D.C., the mayor’s office asked downtown businesses to take down the plywood they used to board up windows and doors.

“Given our threat environment, they should take down all the boards,” Christopher Rodriguez, the city’s director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, told reporters Sunday.

City officials said there is no indication there will be any violence and will put out containers for businesses to throw away their boards.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Sunday rescinded an executive order that required the Oregon State Police and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office to command the response to any violent election protests in Portland.

The executive order was set to expire at 5 p.m. Sunday, but Ms. Brown ended it more than five hours early because the response to Mr. Biden’s win had been peaceful.

“I would like to thank Oregonians for expressing their free speech rights largely through joyful celebrations yesterday,” Ms. Brown said in a statement Sunday. “I’d also like to thank the city, county, and state law enforcement officers, as well as the Oregon National Guard volunteers, who worked over the past several days and nights to keep the peace and protect free speech in Portland.”

Portland has endured more than 100 nights of protests since the summer’s racial justice.

Although the city has been peaceful since Sunday, there was plenty of chaos ahead of the election results. On Thursday, agitators vandalized a city commissioner’s house and set fire to city hall.

