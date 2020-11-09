One of the key figures in President Trump‘s post-election legal team has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

David Bossie tested positive on Sunday, according to a report Monday in Bloomberg News that cited “people familiar with the matter.”

Mr. Bossie would be the third significant Trump-team figure to tested positive within a week, following Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Mr. Trump added Mr. Bossie to his legal team fighting the election-recount lawsuits after Mr. Meadows was diagnosed Wednesday.

According to Bloomberg, all three men were at an election night party Tuesday at the White House.

A senior Trump campaign adviser told Bloomberg that, besides Mr. Meadows, at least five other White House officials have tested positive in recent days.

Mr. Bossie leads the legal team that has filed lawsuits in several states where the election results were close, accusing officials of various forms of misconduct and irregularities.

