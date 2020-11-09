Pro-life Democrats may be an endangered species in Congress, but they’re showing signs of a comeback outside the Beltway.

Democrats for Life of America announced that 81 of its 114 endorsed candidates in state and local races won on Nov. 3, calling it a “huge win for the pro-life movement,” even as the ranks of pro-life Democrats in the House continued to thin.

“This year, 81 of our endorsed candidates won their elections,” said DFLA executive director Kristen Day in a statement. “In 2021, we look forward to building on these successes to establish a bench of pro-life Democrats in local office across the nation.”

The organization’s endorsed winners on its “True Blue List” included Democratic candidates running for state legislatures, county councils and commissions, county sheriff, and county executive.

Meanwhile, in Congress, the pro-life Democratic cause lost a prominent champion in Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota, who had served 30 years in the House. He fell to pro-life Republican Michelle Fischbach by 53.5% to 40%.

In Utah, Rep. Ben McAdams, a pro-life Democrat, was locked Monday in a too-close-to-call battle with pro-life Republican Burgess Owens, a former NFL player and Fox News contributor.

The DFLA also endorsed Democrat Braylon Harris in Louisiana, but he lost to Republican Rep. Clay Higgins.

In March, pro-life Rep. Dan Lipinski, Illinois Democrat, who was first elected in 2004, lost his primary race to pro-choice Democrat Marie Newman, who went on to win the seat in the Nov. 3 general election.

Last night was one of the biggest nights in Pro-Life Democrat history. Our endorsed candidates won by large margins in deeply blue states and deeply red states, and showed that we have a winning message.



Founded in 1999, Democrats for Life began backing candidates in 2006, adding more endorsements with each election as they fight an uphill battle in a party that has embraced the pro-choice stance.

“In all of their years of endorsing and tracking candidates, this year’s 81 candidates are the most ever for the Democrats for Life or America,” said a spokesperson. “DFLA can also confirm that the number of people reaching out to the organization interested in running for office as a pro-life Democrat is at an all-time high in 20 years.”

There were 125 pro-life Democrats in Congress in 1978, according to DFLA, but only a handful today, although the exact number is subject to debate.

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden reversed his position on federal funding for abortion during the 2020 presidential campaign, saying he now supports overturning the Hyde Amendment, but Ms. Day said the tightness of the race should give Mr. Biden pause.

“President-elect Biden’s win is by no means a mandate to embrace extreme abortion policy, like eliminating abortion regulations or the Hyde Amendment,” she said. “Our Party should not credit the pro-abortion forces for this victory and must be acutely aware that the decisive anti-Trump vote played a more substantial role in this slim Democratic victory for president.”

Mr. Biden has been declared the winner of the 2020 presidential race by news outlets, while President Trump is challenging the count in several states.

