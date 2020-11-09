Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer handed Republicans their first talking point of the critical Georgia Senate run-off election by declaring that if Democrats win, they will “change America” and “change the world.”

In a weekend video that quickly went viral, Mr. Schumer was shown celebrating the Nov. 3 election by telling a New York crowd, “Now we take Georgia, then we change the world. Now we take Georgia, then we change America.”

The National Republican Senatorial Committee fired back with an ad predicting ominous changes if Democrats win the two Jan. 5 Senate run-off races in Georgia, which would give the party a majority under a Biden administration if the current count holds.

“Democrats’ plans to ‘change America’: packing the courts, defunding the police, socializing medicine, raising taxes, taking away your freedom,” the GOP ad said. “Fight back. Chip in now.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, tweeted, “Do you want Chuck Schumer to ‘change the world’? Twitter might, but I don’t believe the people of Georgia do.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, warned: “Chuck Schumer’s radical plan: ‘Take Georgia … change America.’ Not happening.”

Georgia voters will fill both U.S. Senate seats in the Jan. 5 run-off election, which are currently held by Republicans and are expected to determine the Senate majority.

The first race pits Republican Sen. David Perdue against Democrat Jon Ossoff.

In the second contest, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was named to fill the vacancy left by retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson, is being challenged by Democrat Raphael Warnock.

None of the candidates received 50% of the vote in the Nov. 3 election, forcing the run-off contests.

