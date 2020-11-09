The General Services Administration is facing pressure to acknowledge the results of the 2020 election, which would open up additional office space and support services for presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s transition team.

The GSA is tasked with formally recognizing Mr. Biden as the president-elect in order to start unlocking more government resources for the transition, but doing so would put the Trump administration’s stamp of approval on election results the president has vowed to fight in court.

A GSA spokesperson said Monday that “an ascertainment has not yet been made” and that the agency and Administrator Emily Murphy would continue to abide by the law.

Multiple media outlets declared Saturday that Mr. Biden won the election. The presumptive president-elect also delivered a victory speech in Delaware that night.

The nonpartisan Center for Presidential Transition, part of the Partnership for Public Service, applauded the White House staff and career federal officials for meeting statutory requirements under the Presidential Transition Act thus far.

“We urge the Trump administration to immediately begin the post-election transition process and the Biden team to take full advantage of the resources available under the Presidential Transition Act,” said a statement from members of the center’s advisory board.

The statement was from Josh Bolten, former chief of staff to former President George W. Bush, Michael Leavitt, a former Utah governor and secretary of Health and Human Services in the George W. Bush administration, Thomas McLarty, former chief of staff to former President Bill Clinton, and Penny Pritzker, a secretary of Commerce under former President Barack Obama.

