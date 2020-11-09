A new post-election poll conducted by the Media Research Center reveals that 36% of voters who chose presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden were not aware of the evidence linking him “to corrupt financial dealings with China through his son Hunter Biden,” noted an analysis of the findings released Monday.

“Thirteen percent of these voters (or 4.6% of Biden’s total vote) say that had they known these facts, they would not have voted for the former Vice President. Such a shift away from Biden would have meant President Trump would have won the election with 289 electoral votes,” the conservative press watchdog noted.

The greater implication: Press coverage was at fault.

“It is an indisputable fact that the media stole the election. The American electorate was intentionally kept in the dark. During the height of the scandal surrounding Hunter Biden’s foreign dealings, the media and the big tech companies did everything in their power to cover it up. Twitter and Facebook limited sharing of the New York Post’s reports, and the liberal media omitted it from their coverage or dismissed it as Russian disinformation,” says Brent Bozell, founder of the center.

The survey of 1,000 actual voters — which included early voters — was conducted Nov. 2-3. It found that while 73% of respondents said they had heard about these allegations, 27% overall had not. Over one-third of those who favored Mr. Biden — 36% — were unaware of the claims.

“The net effect: 13.1% of the Biden voters said they would not have voted for Mr. Biden if they had been properly informed,” the survey analysis said.

“Applying this to the most closely-contested states, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin would today all be in the Trump column, giving the president 289 electoral college votes and a second term. This also assumes Alaska, where the current margins are not close, is also called for the president.”

‘FRATERNITY HOUSE DISARRAY’

A potential victory for Joseph R. Biden appears to have unleashed a pandemic of unsavory behavior among Democrats, who are publicly berating President Trump and those who voted for him. This is nothing new, of course. Trump voters have long been called “deplorables” by partisan critics, while calls for Mr. Trump’s ouster began before he even took office.

As the unresolved election drags on, such behavior has taken on a whole new demeanor — the meaner, the better, apparently. High-profile Democrats and progressives have jettisoned civility, at a time when it could prove a positive influence on a weary population.

Let’s not forget what some — but not all — Democrats have been capable of during transition times. When incoming President George W. Bush first arrived to take office at the White House in Jan. 23, 2001, his staff found that all the “W” keys on computer keyboards were either gone or broken.

The outgoing staff of then-President Bill Clinton had been at work.

“A yearlong investigation into whether Clinton administration aides left the White House in fraternity-party disarray as they vacated the presidential premises has turned up about $15,000 in damage,” reported The Los Angeles Times on June 12, 2002.

“Rep. Bob Barr, Georgia Republican, asked the General Accounting Office last June to look into allegations that Clinton staffers had ripped phone cords from walls, left obscene voicemail messages, defaced bathrooms and vandalized computer keyboards by removing the ‘W’ keys when they left the White House. A number of items, including a 12-inch presidential seal and several antique doorknobs, were assumed stolen,” the Times noted.

A NEW TRUMP-FRIENDLY DEMOGRAPHIC EMERGES

A new NBC News survey of early and Election Day voters found that 53% of Black conservative men voted for President Trump, along with 26% of those with a high school diploma or no degree, 22% with bachelor’s degrees and 20% with graduate degrees.

“Support for the Democratic presidential candidate reached a new low among Black men this year,” NBC noted in its analysis, released Nov. 4.

“What these stories aren’t reporting is the impact of the robust outreach efforts by the Trump campaign and other conservative groups to reach Black voters,” says Vernon Robinson III, who co-authored “Coming Home: How Black Americans Will Re-Elect Trump” with Bruce Eberle.

“President Trump made historic progress with Black voters thanks to his strong economy and significant reforms like the First Step Act in 2018. But Democrats and the media should also take note that Republicans and conservatives in general were working furiously to communicate to Black voters in swing states like Iowa that it was in their best interest to reelect the president,” Mr. Robinson notes.

THIS IS NOT THE EMPIRE STATE

A New York newspaper is not pleased with its governor.

“It’s probably the lowest thing Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ever done, and that’s saying something. On Monday morning, when everyone else was celebrating the spectacular news that Pfizer’s vaccine for COVID-19 looks 90 percent effective, Cuomo, as is typical, reverted to politics,” says the New York Post in a new editorial.

“We can’t let this vaccine plan go forward the way Trump is planning it. We need to fix it or stop it before it does damage,” Mr. Cuomo announced.

The Post editorial noted of Mr. Cuomo that “first he let people die in nursing homes because of his ineptitude. Now Cuomo wants the body count to keep climbing because God forbid President Trump oversees a vaccine effort.”

The New York tabloid went on to quote Sen. Ben Sasse, Nebraska Republican, on the governor: “After this nasty virus has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans and put millions out of work, it is beyond disgusting that Gov. Cuomo would use a glimmer of hope for another worn-out ‘Trump is bad’ talking point. When we get a vaccine, we’re going to need all hands on deck distributing it as fast as possible — shamelessly politicizing this is dangerous and stupid.”

POLL DU JOUR

• 68% of U.S. adults say that marijuana should be legalized.

• 48% of Republicans, 72% of independents and 83% of Democrats agree.

• 12% of U.S. adults overall backed the idea in 1969, 25% in 1979, 31% in 2000 and 46% in 2010.

Source: A Gallup poll of 1,035 U.S. adults conducted Sept. 30-Oct. 15 and released Monday, plus Gallup historic poll data.

