ASHLAND, Kan. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl who was visiting a friend’s house in southwest Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that Clark County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Ashland Friday afternoon.

They found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound, and she was pronounced dead at a hospital. The sheriff’s department then sought assistance from the KBI.

The girl was at a friend’s house with four other juveniles when the shooting occurred, the KBI said.

No other information has been released.

Ashland is about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) south of Dodge City.

