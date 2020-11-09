Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said Monday that President Trump should think about running for president again in 2024 if the Trump campaign’s legal battles in the 2020 contest don’t pan out.

“I would encourage President Trump, if after all this he does fall short, we just can’t quite get there, to not let this movement die, to consider running again,” the South Carolina Republican said on Fox News Radio.

“Grover Cleveland came back. Donald Trump should think about it if he falls short,” Mr. Graham said.

He also said the 2020 election is by no means over and that officials need to look carefully at the results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona and Georgia.

“We got to prove system failure in Pennsylvania,” Mr. Graham said. “I don’t know if it will flip the election, but I do know this — it deserves to be looked at and this election is by no means over.”

