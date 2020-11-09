President Trump on Monday announced that Mark Esper will no longer serve as Defense Secretary, and National Counterterrorism Center director Christopher Miller will serve in his place as acting secretary.

“I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately,” Mr. Trump said in a surprise tweet.

“Mark Esper has been terminated,” he continued. “I would like to thank him for his service.”

Mr. Esper has served as defense secretary since July, 2019.

