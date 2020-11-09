Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell defended President Trump Monday, saying he is “100% within his rights” to weigh his legal options following the Nov. 3 election, as no state has certified the results nearly a week later.

“The core principle here is not complicated. In the United States of America, all legal ballots must be counted. All illegal ballots must not be counted. The process should be transparent,” the Kentucky Republican said on the chamber floor. “The courts are here to work through concerns.”

Mr. Trump’s campaign has launched legal challenges in roughly half a dozen battleground states, claiming there were voting fraud and irregularities due to the increase in mail-in balloting.

The president is refusing to concede after media outlets have named presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden as the winner.

Mr. McConnell, who won his re-election last week, said there should not be any lectures from Democrats that Mr. Trump should automatically accept the results of the presidential election, because they spent the past four years undermining the validity of the 2016 election, claiming Russian collusion led to the presidency of Mr. Trump.

“Let’s have no lectures on this subject from that contingent, ” Mr. McConnell said.

He noted that Democrats lost several seats in the House due to the “radicalism” from the far-left.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, called on Republicans to encourage a peaceful transfer of power.

He said there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and claimed that sort of rhetoric is “poisonous” to democracy.

“There is no legal right to file frivolous claims,” Mr. Schumer said. “Joe Biden won this election fair and square.”

