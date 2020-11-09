A coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer proved more than 90% effective in a preliminary analysis of a trial involving thousands of enrollees, a major milestone that puts the drugmaker on track to seek emergency approval later this month.

Pfizer said it tallied 94 infections within a study of more than 40,000 participants and looked at who received the vaccine, versus the placebo, to determine its efficacy. Recipients achieved protection 28 days after the second dose of the vaccine.

“Today is a great day for science and humanity. The first set of results from our Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent COVID-19,” Pfizer Chairman and CEO Dr. Albert Bourla said.

The news will reverberate around the country and the world. The U.S. is recording over 100,000 new infections per day, signaling a potentially rocky road ahead as winter looms.

“We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most with infection rates setting new records, hospitals nearing over-capacity and economies struggling to reopen,” Dr. Bourla said. “With today’s news, we are a significant step closer to providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global health crisis.”

Yet Pfizer’s news does not mean a vaccine will widely available to the public anytime soon.

The Food and Drug Administration wants two months of safety data from half of trial participants after their second dose, pushing the timeline for emergency approval to the latter half of November. Then, health and frontline workers are expected to receive the first doses, followed by seniors and the vulnerable.

Vaccination of the broader public should last well into the spring.

President Trump had openly suggested a vaccine might arrive before Election Day, but that didn’t happen. His administration will likely oversee the launch of the immunization campaign, but not its conclusion.

Mr. Trump, who is contesting the official results of the election, took a victory lap as Wall Street signaled a high-performing day because of Pfizer’s announcement.

“STOCK MARKET UP BIG, VACCINE COMING SOON. REPORT 90% EFFECTIVE. SUCH GREAT NEWS!” he tweeted.

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that it was “huge news” and a credit to the “public-private partnership” forged by Mr. Trump, whose Operation Warp Speed has doled out $10 billion to put the vaccine process on a record-setting pace.

However, Pfizer did not accept any federal funding for the research and development of its candidate.

President-elect Joseph R. Biden said the development is “excellent news” but warned it that a sufficient share of the U.S. population will not be vaccinated until deep into 2021, so people shouldn’t start throwing their masks away.

“I congratulate the brilliant women and men who helped produce this breakthrough and to give us such cause for hope,” Mr. Biden said. “At the same time, it is also important to understand that the end of the battle against COVID-19 is still months away.”

Pfizer said it will continue to analyze participants until it counts up 164 cases of the virus, allowing it to form a final analysis. The company did not say how many people in the vaccine group or placebo group were infected, but the statistics they provided suggest most of the cases occurred in people who got a shot of saltwater.

The New York company, which is working with BioTech of Mainz, Germany, is among several front-runners in the global chase for a vaccine that can bring the coronavirus down to manageable levels.

Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and AstraZeneca are steeped in late-stage trials, giving the U.S. a few promising candidates.

Pfizer says it expects to be able to produce up to 50 million doses by the end of 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.

Indeed, getting a vaccine approved is only part of the battle. Federal and state officials are trying to set up the logistics of getting shots from the freezers to arms across the country in the coming weeks. The administration says it manufacturing vaccines and even before approval, so it is ready to go once the FDA gives the green light.

Mr. Biden says states need more support for the effort. He is seeking $25 billion.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.