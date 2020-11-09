Sen. Susan Collins on Monday became the latest Republican to congratulate presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden for his “apparent victory.”

“He loves this country and I wish him every success,” the Maine senator said.

Ms. Collins, who won a fifth six-year term in the Senate, said there is a process in place for President Trump and his team to challenge the results.

“I know that many are eager to have certainty right now,” she said. “While we have a clear direction, we should continue to respect the process.”

Mr. Trump and his allies have alleged widespread fraud and that Democrats stole the election. Much of the political world, however, is preparing for Mr. Biden to assume the presidency.

“I urge people to be patient,” Ms. Collins said. “The process has not failed our country in more than 200 years, and it is not going to fail our country this year.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.