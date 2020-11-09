ATLANTA (AP) - Some Republicans renewed their attacks Monday on Democrat Joe Biden’s lead over President Donald Trump in Georgia, with U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler taking the extraordinary step of calling for the resignation of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the state’s chief elections officer and a fellow member of the GOP.

Republicans laid out a strategy to investigate but still presented no evidence of large-scale voter fraud in the balloting, saying they were still looking into ways to overturn Biden’s lead of more than 10,000 votes.

Georgia is one front in a nationwide scramble by Trump forces to question his loss in multiple states, after The Associated Press and other news organizations declared Biden the victor Saturday when he surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold with victories in Pennsylvania and Nevada. The AP has not yet called the presidential race for Georgia’s 16 electoral votes.

“We must count every legal vote and cast out every illegal vote in the state of Georgia,” Sonny Perdue, Trump’s agriculture secretary and a former two-term governor of Georgia, said Monday in a speech to state House Republicans in Atlanta. Sonny Perdue and David Perdue are cousins.

Raffensperger’s office is defending the conduct of the elections, saying that while there may be scattered illegal votes, officials are very confident in the overall outcome.

“The facts are the facts, regardless of outcomes,” Gabriel Sterling, who oversaw the implementation of the state’s new voting system, said at a news conference. “That’s one of the things we’re focusing on here is getting our count accurate and right, giving accurate information so at the end of the day everybody, regardless of whose side won and whose side lost, understands that in Georgia we had an actual accurate outcome.”

Other Republicans have been more cautious, with Gov. Brian Kemp, House Speaker David Ralston and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan all supporting the accuracy of the count in a joint Friday statement. Duncan told CNN on Monday morning, “At this point, we’ve not seen any sort of credible examples” of voter fraud or irregularities.

But Loeffler and Perdue, who face a pair of Jan. 5 runoffs against Democrats that will determine party control of the U.S. Senate, blamed Raffensperger for “mismanagement and lack of transparency.”

“Honest elections are paramount to the foundation of our democracy,” they said in a joint statement. “The Secretary of State has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections. He has failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately.”

Sterling, speaking before Loeffler and Perdue’s statement was released, said it’s frustrating when people try to shake the public’s faith in the election system. He debunked examples of what he characterized as misinformation about problems that occurred as votes were counted in several counties in the state.

Sterling explained that there will be examples of people who voted twice or people who aren’t eligible who cast ballots. “We are going to find that people did illegally vote. That’s going to happen,” he said, adding that this is the case in many elections, but not at a rate that is enough to change an election’s outcome.

Nonetheless, he said, the secretary of state’s office is looking into every allegation of irregularity.

“When the margins are this tight, every little thing matters,” he said. “This office will thoroughly investigate.”

Recounts rarely change outcomes in races where a candidate leads by thousands of votes.

By Monday, 55 of Georgia’s 159 counties had submitted certified, final results, including Gwinnett County, the state’s second most populous county.

Perdue said the GOP is trying to flip the deficit before the state certifies overall results.

“We obviously know the President is currently trailing in Georgia,” Perdue said. “We do believe that Georgia may be his best chance of reclaiming that lead and helping secure the electors he needs to be reelected.”

Perdue said the Trump legal team is focused on four issues. The first is whether people may have voted twice, as may have happened in some cases in Georgia’s June primary, where people who requested an absentee ballot may have gone to polls to vote in person because they believed their absentee ballot hadn’t been received.

Perdue also said Republicans are trying to make sure votes weren’t cast by people who moved out of state, on behalf of those who have died, or by convicted felons who haven’t completed probation or parole or paid all their fines. He presented no specific instances or evidence of wrongdoing, saying complaints still need to be investigated.

“There’s a possibility this 10,000-vote deficit can be easily erased before the vote is certified and we move to a recount,” Perdue said, saying the goal is to enter the recount “on more equal footing” and to be assertive about fighting for transparency during it.

U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, who gave up his seat and then came up short in his attempt to beat Loeffler and reach the Senate runoff, was tapped Sunday to lead the recount team in Georgia, a campaign news release said.

Collins said in the statement that the Trump campaign is “confident” the recounting group will “find evidence of improperly harvested ballots and other irregularities.”

Associated Press writer Ben Nadler contributed to this report.

