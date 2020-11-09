President Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee detailed evidence Monday they claim reveals election violations in two battleground states, pointing to a federal court filing in Pennsylvania and 131 affidavits taken in Michigan alleging wrongdoing.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel announced two new lawsuits were filed Monday by people working in Detroit.

A whistleblower with information about being instructed to backdate ballots on Nov. 4 also relayed that information to the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan.

“With somebody backdating ballots, that is illegal,” she told reporters.

It is unclear, though, how many ballots may have been illegally altered in Michigan. The president is currently trailing presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden in the swing state by 146,123 votes, as ballots are still being counted.

The Michigan lawsuits, according to Ms. McDaniel, also claim an election employee in Detroit saw poll workers coaching voters on who they should vote for, urging straight Democratic ballots and joining the voters at the booths to watch them cast their ballots. During the past two weeks, this same employee was instructed not to ask any voter for photo identification.

“We should all be alarmed by this no matter where you’re at on the political spectrum,” Ms. McDaniel added.

Matt Morgan, general counsel for the Trump campaign, said they also filed a lawsuit in federal court in Pennsylvania on Monday, along with two voters in the keystone state, against Pennsylvania’s secretary of state and select counties.

The case alleges a violation of equal protection for treating Republican and Democratic voters differently. It also alleges illegality in some Democratic counties for denying GOP poll watchers access to observe ballot tabulations.

In Allegheny County, where Pittsburgh sits, Mr. Morgan said there were roughly 638,000 ballots that were counted outside of GOP review.

“We believe a meaningful review of those ballots could discern there were ballots that were illegally counted,” he said.

They are asking the court to halt the Pennsylvania secretary of state from certifying the results of the election before they are allowed to thoroughly review the ballots at issue.

