ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim, the 222nd killing of 2020.

Robert Lee Jackson was fatally shot Sunday in a north St. Louis alley. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officers found his body around 7 a.m.

Police do not yet have any suspects.

Killings have risen sharply in several cities this year, including St. Louis. At this time in 2019, St. Louis had recorded 169 homicides.

