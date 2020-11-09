Attorney General William Barr on Monday authorized the Justice Department to probe what he says are “substantial allegations” of voter fraud.

In a memo to U.S. attorneys across the country, Mr. Barr said they could conduct investigations “if there are clear and apparently-credible allegations of irregularities that, if true, could potentially impact the outcome of a federal election in an individual state.”

The Associated Press first reported the memo.

Mr. Barr’s memo comes days after presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden was declared the winner by several media outlets in the 2020 presidential election. President Trump has not conceded and has launched several legal efforts challenging the results in states where the voting margins are razor-thin.

By granting prosecutors the power to pursue such cases, U.S. attorneys around the country could give Mr. Trump more ammunition for his lawsuit.

It is an unusual move, since Justice Department policy prohibits any action that could influence the outcome of an election until the vote is formally certified.

However, Mr. Barr maintains in the memo that any investigations would not run afoul of the longstanding policy because voting has concluded and any impact would be minimal. The Justice Department is responsible for ensuring the integrity of federal elections.

States have until Dec. 8 to resolve election issues, including recounts and legal battles. The Electoral College members meet on Dec. 14 to finalize the outcome.

A Justice Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Republicans in recent days have turned up the heat on Mr. Barr to take some action in response to the voter fraud allegations.

Mr. Barr on Monday afternoon was spotted in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Capitol Hill office. Earlier in the day, Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, backed the president’s legal challenges to the voting results.

On Friday, nearly 40 Republican members of Congress sent a letter to Mr. Barr asking him to get to the bottom of the voter fraud claims.

“What are you doing to ensure the integrity of the voting and counting process right now?” the Republicans asked Mr. Barr in their letter.

The lawmakers also called on the attorney general to commit to “using all the resources” at his disposal to ensure only legal votes are being counted “in a fully transparent manner.”

Also last week, the Nevada Republican Party sent a criminal referral to the Justice Department claiming they have received reports of at least 3,062 instances of voter fraud in the battleground state.

“We expect that number to grow substantially,” the party said in a tweet. “Thousands of individuals have been identified who appear to have violated the law by casting ballots after they moved from NV.”

A Justice Department spokesman at the time confirmed that it had received the letter and was investigating.

