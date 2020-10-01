MEBANE, N.C. (AP) - An 18-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting at a North Carolina mobile home park, a sheriff’s office said.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies arrested Dazmin Monique Crisp of Burlington on Sept. 30, news sources report.

The sheriff’s office cited witnesses who said they saw an older model Honda park near the victim’s home on Sept. 8. The witness told investigators that they saw two people get out of the car and walk toward the house before hearing two loud bangs that sounded like gunshots. According to the sheriff’s office, Ryan Tate Hogan, 22, died of a single gunshot wound.

Crisp, who is also charged with felony breaking and entering. is being held without bond at the Alamance County jail. It’s not known if she has an attorney.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into Hogan’s death is continuing.

