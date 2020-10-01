NORWALK, Calif. (AP) - Three men were found dead in the back yard of a Southern California home early Thursday and detectives were investigating whether drugs were involved.

Authorities were called to the home on a cul-de-sac in Norwalk around 3 a.m. and paramedics pronounced the men dead at the scene.

Two women and two small children who were in the house were assessed and brought to a Los Angeles County sheriff’s station, said Lt. Charles Calderaro.

“We suspect possibly some kind of narcotics involvement,” Calderaro said. “We are still investigating further.”

Crews wearing hazmat suits worked the scene into the afternoon.

