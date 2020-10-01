CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A man who shot and killed two people and injured two others in a Cedar Rapids parking lot has been sentenced to 75 years in prison.

KCRG-TV reports that 27-year-old Andre Richardson was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded guilty in June to two counts of second-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges.

The shooting happened in May 2019 outside a smoke shop near Kirkwood Community College. Matrell Johnson and Royal Abram, both 18, died in the shootings. Two others also were hit by bullets but survived.

