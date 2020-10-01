President Trump signed a stopgap spending bill early Thursday morning to keep the government funded through early December.

The president signed the measure after returning to the White House from a campaign rally in Minnesota. The Senate had overwhelmingly approved the spending bill on an 84-10 vote earlier Wednesday.

Funding was set to lapse at midnight with the start of the new fiscal year, but agencies were not expected to be affected by the timing.

The bill delays partisan disputes over spending until after the presidential election.

