Retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal endorsed Democrat Joseph R. Biden for president on Thursday and cited his work under the Obama administration in saying that the former vice president is “humble enough to listen to experts and who is humble enough to respect people who serve and have served.”

Gen. McChrystal led U.S. forces in Afghanistan until he resigned in 2010 after a Rolling Stone article quoted him mocking top government officials, including then-Vice President Biden, over President Barack Obama’s handling of the ongoing war in Afghanistan. The general later apologized for his remarks.

“We have to believe in our values, you have to believe that your commander in chief at the end of the day is someone that you can trust. And I can trust Joe Biden,” Gen. McChrystal told MSNBC.

He said that if elected, Mr. Biden would “surround himself with an effective team of good people, I think he would set a tone in which he would bring out the best of people. Again, not everyone will agree with every policy, nobody ever will, and that’s healthy in a democracy.”

Gen. McChrystal’s endorsement comes a week after Mr. Biden received endorsements from nearly 500 former national security experts, including former military officials spanning several administrations. President Trump last month received an endorsement from more than 200 former national security officials.

The four-star general served in the Army for 34 years and is currently a senior fellow at Yale’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs where he teaches a course on leadership.

