A GOP-aligned super PAC said Thursday the Michigan Senate race is more competitive than previously known and is mounting a multimillion-dollar assault on Sen. Gary Peters’ reelection campaign.

The Senate Leadership Fund, which is aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, said Thursday that it will spend $9 million on a new ad campaign aimed at ousting the Michigan Democrat.

“The only thing Gary Peters has accomplished over his years in Washington is to keep Michigan’s U.S. Senate seat warm for his successor,” Steven Law, Senate Leadership Fund president, said in a statement. “That person is going to be John James — an incredibly impressive advocate for Michigan families and jobs who is taking the fight to Peters for leaving Michiganders hanging in a pandemic.”

Real Clear Politics’ average of polls shows Mr. Peters’ Republican challenger, Mr. James, trailing by 3.8%. A Trafalgar Group poll released this week showed Mr. James tied, 47-47, with Mr. Peters in a survey of Michiganders.

The SLF said the race has tightened and wants to help build momentum for Mr. James with the new ad campaign that starts on television and radio statewide on Saturday.

