Americans looking to sponsor new legal immigrants will have to provide credit scores and bank records to prove they can support the migrants should they not be able to make it on their own, under a new rule Homeland Security announced Thursday.

Prospective sponsors who themselves take welfare would have to get a co-signer to join them in the application under the new rule.

Sponsors have long had to affirm that they would take care of migrants they’re sponsoring, but the new proposal adds teeth, making them have to prove their ability to do so.

They will now have to provide credit reports, credit scores, income tax returns and bank records “to effectively demonstrate they can maintain the required income” to step in and keep the immigrants afloat, should the need arise.

“Reforming the immigrant sponsorship process will more effectively protect American taxpayers, ensure that aliens applying for permanent benefits don’t rely on public resources, and strengthen the accountability mechanism against those who fail to financially support aliens they sponsor,” said Joseph Edlow, deputy director at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Under the new rule USCIS will also be able to share records more easily with other government departments, which could help agencies like Medicaid better police their own populations. Currently USCIS said it can only share those records in response to a subpoena. The rule deletes that restriction.

The proposal is part of President Trump’s long-standing goal of making sure Americans don’t have to cover costs of new arrivals.

