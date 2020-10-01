Several Midwestern states are breaking toward Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden in the presidential race, according to the latest breakdown from the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics.

The political handicappers moved Iowa and Ohio from “leans Republican” to “toss-up” in their rankings, Minnesota from “leans Democratic” to “likely Democratic,” and Wisconsin from “toss-up” to “leans Democratic.”

The changes, released Thursday, now put Mr. Biden at 279 electoral college votes among the states that at least lean his way on UVA’s map. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

The forecasters said President Trump’s “outrageous” debate performance on Tuesday made them think about making Mr. Trump a bigger underdog in their ratings than he already has been.

“Donald Trump needed more help from Tuesday night’s debate than Joe Biden did,” the analysis said. “We don’t think Trump did help himself, and it is possible that he actually made his path to a second term harder by demonstrating the poor behavior that seems to turn off so many voters.”

The Commission on Presidential Debates is pondering changes for the remaining debates after Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden traded insults and interrupted one another for much of the 90-minute-plus debate in Cleveland on Tuesday.

Mr. Trump said at a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday that he won big in the debate.

