Joseph R. Biden’s presidential campaign is facing a libel lawsuit over an ad that labels Kenosha shooting suspect a White nationalist.

Lin Wood, the attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, confirmed the lawsuit plans to Fox News.

“He falsely accused a 17-year old boy & prejudiced Kyle’s legal rights,” Mr. Wood also wrote in several tweets about the ad, which paints his client as a White supremacist.

The Biden campaign posted a 50-second clip to Twitter, with the caption “there’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night.”

About 12 seconds into the clip, the footage cuts to an image of Mr. Rittenhouse.

However, no publicly available evidence suggests Mr. Rittenhouse is a White supremacist and his attorneys have maintained that their client was defending himself when he shot three left-wing rioters who came after him. Two died.

The Anti-Defamation League has previously said that Mr. Rittenhouse’s social media activity shows no association with extremist groups.

