Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced new pandemic rules Thursday while donning a “Rona Destroyer” costume.

The Democrat handed out candy in a red cape reading “Rona Destroyer,” a mask, rubber gloves, and giant Clorox chest covering before taking the microphone to discuss “Halloweek” activities.

“I’d like to begin by acknowledging my partner in crime, Dr. Allison Arwady, the Commissioner of Public Health,” Ms. Lightfoot said. “We all know that [sic] this holiday means for our kids and adults — especially now — after so much has been taken away over this past year. It’s important to me and parents across Chicago that we give our kids something to look forward to. But in order for us to do that we need to do it in the right way.”

The move comes as The Windy City eases up on stringent COVID-19 rules that have been in place for months.

Ms. Lightfoot stressed the trick-or-treating is only allowed in groups “of six or less and you have to stay moving” while social distancing.

“Halloween or not, the rules about personal gatherings are still in place. That means no parties, and traditional haunted houses cannot be allowed,” she added.

A trade-off for the coronavirus restrictions for haunted houses includes a week of activities at the Chicago Park District and Chicago Public Library.

HALLOWEEN ANNOUNCEMENT: Mayor Lightfoot joins CDPH Commissioner Dr. Arwady to announce Chicago’s plan for a safe and healthy Halloween. https://t.co/Z9AOZuT28t — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) October 1, 2020

