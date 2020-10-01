TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges after more than $1 million in plastic-wrapped bundles were found in his pickup truck during a traffic stop in Kansas.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Topeka on Thursday announced the guilty plea by 41-year-old Joseph Michael Martin of Euclid, Ohio. He faces sentencing in January.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper stopped Martin for speeding on Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County on Sept. 20, 2018. A search of Martin’s 2016 GM pickup found $1.1 million in bundles wrapped in red plastic. Federal prosecutors say the bundles were hidden in metal pipes with welded caps that were in the bed of the truck.

