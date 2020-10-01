White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Thursday that he’s preparing to respond to an October surprise to upend Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation but wants to make the process as boring as possible for President Trump’s detractors.

Mr. Meadows, who served in the House as the Senate confirmed Mr. Trump’s previous two Supreme Court nominees, told reporters it is “too early to tell” what Judge Barrett’s detractors might leverage to fight her confirmation.

“We shouldn’t be shocked by the drama that may play out in the second and third week of October,” Mr. Meadows said. “Never underestimate the ability to take a serious process and make it for prime-time TV and viral moments.”

At a press conference organized by the Article III Project, a conservative group supporting Mr. Trump’s judicial picks, Mr. Meadows said White House personnel are preparing to perform counteractions to efforts aimed at torpedoing Judge Barrett’s nomination. He said the team of people working on the Supreme Court nomination has increased with more people who know the judge personally.

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone is running point on Judge Barrett’s nomination effort, and Mr. Meadows said he has sought to remain hands-off from senators reviewing the judge’s fitness for the high court.

Mr. Meadows said the White House has sought to provide “volumes of information without volumes of rhetoric” and thinks any attempt by Senate Democrats to delay a vote to fill the Supreme Court vacancy until after the election will be difficult.

“Anything that comes forward will actually be met with a very quick and professional response, so hopefully we won’t see the Avenattis, but … if past is prologue, it should be a fairly exciting October but hopefully one that ends with a confirmation of a very credentialed and fine nominee,” Mr. Meadows said.

Michael Avenatti, a celebrity lawyer and cable news pundit, gained notoriety during Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s confirmation process when he promoted the claims of a woman alleging Justice Kavanaugh had been involved in a “gang rape” operation as a teenager. Then-Judge Kavanaugh denied the allegation during the Senate hearing and was confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Avenatti was later convicted of extortion on a different matter.

