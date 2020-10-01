Melania Trump’s confidence in her husband to win the White House has long been a factor in her life. In an interview released Thursday by The Tatler — a British style and celebrity magazine published by Conde Nast — the first lady revealed her sentiments about President Trump.

In the interview, Mrs. Trump recalled his 1999 interview with CNN host Larry King, who was curious about Mr. Trump’s aspiration to run for president.

“If I couldn’t win, I wouldn’t run. I absolutely would not run,” Mr. Trump told the host at the time.

The couple had only met a year before, at a New York City event in 1998. But the future Mrs. Trump had a clear read on the situation.

“We knew it was not the right time. But I did know that if he ran, he would win,” Mrs. Trump told The Tatler.

The brief comment was quickly picked up by the global press, with mentions in The Daily Mail, The New York Post and other publications.

“Melania Trump says she always knew Donald Trump would be president,” the Post said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.