MESA, Ariz. (AP) - A Mesa woman has been arrested after her 8-year-old daughter died in a case of alleged child abuse, according to police.

They said 28-year-old Chaimara Washington called 911 and told the dispatcher that her daughter had fallen and hit her head on Sept. 22.

Court documents show when officers arrived at the apartment, they found the young girl unconscious and suffering from bruises and cuts on her body and head.

She was rushed to a hospital and diagnosed with a brain bleed before dying.

According to court documents, Washington used a belt and broken broom handle to strike her daughter multiple times.

When police searched the apartment, they reported finding two broken broom handles and two belts plus a punching bag.

It was unclear Wednesday if Washington had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

