House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there won’t be a deal announced for a bipartisan coronavirus relief package Thursday evening.

Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, negotiated with Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin earlier in the day as they sought to find a compromise between the Democrats’ $2.2 trillion bill and the White House’s $1.6 trillion offer.

The speaker told reporters that she needed to review some papers sent over by Mr. Mnuchin and they were still figuring out the next steps.

When asked about the odds of getting an actual deal, the speaker said “I don’t know.”

“Even if we came to some agreement, nothing is agreed to until everything is agreed to. It’s the language,” she told reporters.

The House is set to vote on the Democrats’ package later Thursday evening.

