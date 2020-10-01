Joseph R. Biden’s campaign is planning to resume in-person canvassing efforts in battleground states starting this weekend with about a month to go until election day.

The move is a major strategic reversal for the campaign, which has previously sworn off major in-person politicking during the coronavirus pandemic and downplayed the value of traditional in-person efforts like door-knocking.

Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said their voter contact operation has been “thriving.”

“We’re now expanding on our strategy in a targeted way that puts the safety of communities first and foremost and helps us mobilize voters who are harder to reach by phone now that we’re in the final stretch and now that Americans are fully dialed-in and ready to make their voices heard,” she said.

The Associated Press first reported the news.

Last month, Ms. O’Malley Dillon had downplayed the value of in-person politicking.

“While you might hear our opponent spend a lot of time talking about the millions of door knocks or attempts that they’re making week to week, those metrics don’t have any impact on reaching voters,” she told reporters. “Our metric of success, the numbers we look at and use, are conversations.”

Mr. Trump’s team returned to the field over the summer and has been pushing to register voters and persuade people who are on the fence.

Some down-ballot Democratic candidates had already broken from the Biden camp’s strategy, fearful of being outmanned on the ground by the GOP.

Mr. Trump’s team said the move is hypocritical, given Democrats’ criticism of the president for holding massive in-person events during the pandemic and of the GOP for their in-person canvassing efforts.

Andrew Clark, the Trump campaign’s rapid response director, said the Biden campaign spent months insisting that knocking on doors didn’t matter and that it was unsafe.

“What changed? Did the science of door-knocking change? Or the science on coronavirus?” Mr. Clark said on Twitter. “Or is the Biden campaign realizing they’re getting their ass-kicked by the @TeamTrump ground game?”

