Black Entertainment Television founder Robert Johnson says he would rather have “the devil I know” in the White House, and he still doesn’t know Joseph R. Biden’s plan for the economy.

Mr. Johnson, founder and chairman of the RLJ Cos., said after Tuesday’s presidential debate that he was “not endorsing anybody,” but that he had yet to hear what the Democratic presidential nominee plans to do on issues such as economic growth, development, tax policy, stimulus and regulations.

“Where I come out as a businessman, I will take the devil I know over the devil I don’t know any time of the week,” Mr. Johnson told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” in a Wednesday interview, adding, “I absolutely do not know what Vice President Biden will do.”

He called the debate moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace “a waste of an hour and a half,” saying he had hoped Mr. Biden would “talk about specific policies, particularly as it impacts Black Americans.”

“We vote consistently, 90-plus percent, for the Democrats, but if we don’t get clear and concise direction as to what the benefit of changing horses at this time is — again, I’m speaking as a businessperson,” Mr. Johnson said. “I would rather know who I’m going to deal with in the White House.”

When it comes to Mr. Biden, “I haven’t heard anything coherent out of what he said he will do,” Mr. Johnson said.

“I want to know what regulatory decisions they’re going to make, what fiscal policy decisions, what monetary policy decisions they’re going to make, than to be taking a chance, particularly in the turbulence of a pandemic,” he said.

Mr. Johnson, 74, supported Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race, but in July 2019, he said he gave President Trump “a lot of credit for moving the economy in a positive direction.”

