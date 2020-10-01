The first presidential debate continues to rile many Republicans and conservatives. They are troubled by the fact that the event was chaotic and unruly, and that moderator Chris Wallace — a Fox News host — appeared to bait President Trump.

Some observers are now suggesting via Twitter that Steve Scully — who will serve as moderator for the next debate on Oct. 15 and is a longtime C-SPAN host — could be biased against the president. Their reason? They are troubled that Mr. Scully was an intern for then-Delaware senator Joe Biden for one month in 1978, according to a biography published by George Washington University.

Such a contentious climate could be part of the normal process however, and the situation could pay off for the president.

“The tenor of the Sept. 29 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden has created the predictable uproar. Some felt Trump was rude and loutish. Others thought he was ganged up on two against one, with Fox’s Chris Wallace not even pretending to be a neutral moderator,” wrote Roger Simon, founder of PJ Media and a contributor to The Epoch Times.

“Yet again, if you were to believe the mainstream media, the barbarian president has finally destroyed himself, his electoral prospects now somewhere between hopeless and non-existent. Strangely, however, post-debate polling on C-SPAN and Spanish-language Telemundo showed their viewers, by close to 2-to-1, thought Trump had won the debate,” Mr. Simon noted.

He now suggests debate moderators be eliminated altogether, and allow the contenders to face one other along — as was done, Mr. Simon said, in the Lincoln/Douglas debates.

