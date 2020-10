BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - A sheriff’s deputy was wounded and a suspect died in a shooting Thursday in West Virginia, officials said.

The Raleigh County deputy’s name wasn’t released. The sheriff’s office said he was being treated at a hospital.

The suspect’s name also wasn’t released, and no information was provided about the details of the incident.

The sheriff’s office and the West Virginia State Police are investigating.

