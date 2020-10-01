President Trump has set a cap of admitting no more than 15,000 refugees in fiscal year 2021, marking the lowest number since the U.S. created its modern refugee system 40 years ago.

State Department officials informed Congress of the number just before a midnight Thursday deadline, when the fiscal year began. And they set the number without the consultation the law requires, according to angry Democrats.

In a statement, the State Department said the government will get more than 300,000 claims of humanitarian protection over the next year, but almost all of those will be asylum cases, which are filed by noncitizens already in the U.S. Just 15,000 will be refugees, who apply from outside the country, seeking admittance and resettlement.

“The president’s proposal for refugee resettlement in fiscal year 2021 reflects the administration’s continuing commitment to prioritize the safety and well-being of Americans, especially in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the department said.

Officials also said the humanitarian system is still overwhelmed by the massive backlog of asylum cases that built up in recent years, as illegal immigrants from Central America took advantage of lax border policies to surge to the U.S., many of them making what will likely turn out to be bogus asylum claims.

The cap or fiscal year 2020, which just ended Wednesday, was set at 18,000 — though in actuality, with the coronavirus travel shutdown and other factors, the U.S. only accepted fewer than 12,000 refugees, advocates said.

President Obama had set a cap of 110,000 on his way out the door in 2016, but Mr. Trump has steadily ratcheted that number down.

And he’s clashed with refugee advocates — including some Republicans on Capitol Hill — who say accepting refugees is part of America’s world mission.

“At a time of unprecedented global need, today’s decision to further cut the refugee admissions ceiling is a complete abdication of our humanitarian and moral duty.” said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service.

