President Trump signaled Thursday that he won’t agree to any changes in the rules of his next two debates with Democrat Joseph R. Biden.

“Why would I allow the Debate Commission to change the rules for the second and third Debates when I easily won last time?” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The Commission on Presidential Debates said it will announce new rules for the debates on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. It’s believed the commission will allow the moderators to cut off the microphone of a candidate who speaks during time reserved for his opponent.

During the first debate Tuesday night in Cleveland, Mr. Trump interrupted Mr. Biden more than 75 times. The two talked over each other repeatedly as moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News tried in vain to restore order.

At a campaign rally Wednesday night in Minnesota, the president claimed that Mr. Biden will skip the next two debates. Mr. Biden said he plans to attend both.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.