Chris Christie said he was released from a New Jersey hospital Saturday a week since the former Republican governor tested positive for the novel coronavirus and soon began experiencing symptoms.

“I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center,” Mr. Christie said in a statement he shared on social media.

The former two-term Garden State governor and close ally to President Trump also voiced his appreciation to the medical professionals, family and friends who recently provided him care and support.

“I will have more to say about all of this next week,” Mr. Christie added.

Mr. Christie, 58, announced he tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, on Saturday, Oct. 3, amid several prominent Republicans suddenly becoming similarly ill.

He added hours later that he was experiencing mild symptoms and had checked himself into the hospital as a precautionary measure, citing a history of asthma.

Along with Mr. Trump, the first lady and at least two U.S. senators, Mr. Christie is among several people who attended an event at the White House on Sept. 26 and then tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr. Christie also helped prep Mr. Trump for the first presidential debate held Sept. 29. Each announced days later they had tested positive for COVID-19.

The second debate between Mr. Trump and Democratic challenger Joseph R. Biden was canceled on Friday six days before it was scheduled to occur. The third and final debate is still set for Oct. 22.

