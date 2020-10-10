A federal judge slapped down D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s church shutdown policy late Friday, chiding the city for restricting freedom of worship during the coronavirus pandemic even when churches were willing to take precautions.

The ruling, issued late Friday, allows Capitol Hill Baptist Church to resume in-person outdoor services, as long as precautions are taken.

A powerful photo filed by the church in a recent court brief captured the hypocrisy of the city, showing Mayor Bowser standing without a mask amid a tightly packed crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in June, while refusing to allow outdoor religious services unless the numbers were limited.

The city had said the church could instead meet outside the District, conduct services by radio, or have a limit on the number of people that could attend to no more than 100.

But Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump appointee to the bench, said none of those met the church’s deeply held religious need to meet as a whole congregation, which before the pandemic meant nearly 1,000 people.

He said the city may think its alternatives are good enough — but that’s not up to them to dictate. The church has a sincerely held belief about the centrality of a full communal gathering, and the city is hindering that.

“It is for the church, not the District or this court, to define for itself the meaning of ‘not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together,’” Judge McFadden wrote, citing the scriptural passage from the New Testament’s Epistle to the Hebrews.

And he said the city’s argument that the church should have acted sooner is undercut by records showing Capitol Hill Baptist Church had been negotiating for months to try to reach a solution — though had always insisted that the full congregation must be allowed to worship together.

He ruled that Ms. Bowser’s pandemic rules violated the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which requires any federal restriction on worship to be the most narrowly tailored possible. Because the District is a federal enclave still ultimately controlled by Congress, it is covered by the law.

“The church has consistently represented that it will take appropriate precautions such as holding services outdoors, providing for social distancing, and requiring marks,” he wrote. “The District has not put forward sufficient evidence showing that prohibiting a gathering with these precautions is necessary to protect the public.”

Judge McFadden also accused the city of “sandbagging” the church with a last-minute legal filing suggesting church gatherings are virus hotspots.

The judge said not only did the filing come in late, but it also used data from indoor services in March, at the beginning of the pandemic, before social distancing and masks were in regular use. And in its late filings the city’s health officials admitted they hadn’t reviewed Capitol Hill Baptist Church’s own proposals.

The Justice Department had weighed in on the side of the church.

Judge McFadden’s ruling turned on federal law, but the RFRA does largely track the same tests for religious practice protected by the First Amendment.

Disparate treatment in many cities of religious services versus mass protests, also protected by the First Amendment, have irked religious freedom advocates.

“There are five freedoms in the First Amendment — religion, speech, press, assembly, and protest — and the government doesn’t get to pick and choose,” said Sen. Ben Sasse, Nebraska Republican. “Bureaucrats can’t say ‘we like your protest, but we don’t like your worship service.’ This decision is good news for all Americans.”

Capitol Hill Baptist Church said Ms. Bowser herself appeared among tens of thousands of protesters at the June 6 rally on a street she renamed in their honor as Black Lives Matter Plaza.

And they said the city has granted exemptions from its 100-person limit to the Kennedy Center and to an outdoor movie theater in a stadium parking lot.

The church also pointed out that while it’s been meeting in Virginia — with less than a full congregation — no known COVID-19 cases have been attributed to it.

