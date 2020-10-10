LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) - A Snohomish County judge has dismissed a case against a nursing assistant charged with second-degree manslaughter by the state attorney general’s office following the death of a patient.

Superior Court Judge Jennifer Langbehn late last month ruled no jury could find Sunkyoung Oh guilty even when viewing the case in the light most favorable to prosecutors.

The 58-year-old Oh was assisting a 73-year-old rehabbing cancer patient in the bathroom at ManorCare in February 2018 when the patient fell.

The Daily Herald reported Saturday that court documents said the patient that night developed a severe head and later died.

Assistant Attorney General Erika Nohavec argued Oh “grossly deviated” from care standards.

But Langbehn said any alleged missteps by Oh “did not constitute gross deviations of care and no rational trier of fact could find that they did.”

Defense attorney Patty Eakes told Langbehn that Oh was well-liked by her fellow employees, and enjoyed working with the elderly.

“People like Sun are really needed,” Eakes said. “It’s really hard to get people who want to do that job.”

