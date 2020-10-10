Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo said Friday he plans to release additional emails that Hillary Clinton sent or received when she led the State Department under former President Barack Obama.

“We’ve got the emails. We’re getting them out. We’re going to get all this information out so the American people can see it,” Mr. Pompeo said during a television interview aired on Fox News.

“We’re doing it as fast as we can,” Mr. Pompeo said later in the segment. “I certainly think there’ll be more to see before the election,” he added.

Mr. Pompeo, a former Republican congressman, was responding specifically to remarks Mr. Trump made recently about emails stored on a private server Mrs. Clinton used while secretary of state.

The president referenced Mrs. Clinton’s private email server routinely when the two competed for the White House in 2016 before recently beginning to bring the matter up again as Election Day draws near.

“They’re in the State Department, but Mike Pompeo is unable to get them out, which is very sad actually,” Mr. Trump said Thursday on Fox News. “Actually, I’m not happy about him for that.”

“She deleted 33,000 emails. She should be in jail for that,” Mr. Trump added Friday afternoon on “The Rush Limbaugh Show.”

Asked about Mr Trump’s remarks, Mr. Pompeo said the State Department plans to release more emails involving Mrs. Clinton soon. He did not make clear if the emails were previously deleted, however.

An investigation conducted by the State Department found “no persuasive evidence of systemic, deliberate mishandling of classified information” relating to Mrs. Clinton’s private email server.

Federal prosecutors have similarly decided against bringing criminal charges against Mrs. Clinton in the matter.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.