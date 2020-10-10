GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) - A prison guard at a detention center in South Carolina has been arrested for allegedly bringing contraband into the facility.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Christopher Lee Gillespie, of Gaffney, was arrested Friday on two counts of furnish or possession of contraband in a prison, WSPA-TV reported. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The sheriff’s office said it was notified that a detention officer at the county facility was being paid by family members of several inmates to bring cigarettes, tobacco and a cell phone into the facility. The sheriff’s office said Gillespie told them he made around $1,000 by bringing in the contraband and that he needed the extra money to cover his bills.

Investigators said they expect the inmates and their family members who were involved to also face charges in the case.

