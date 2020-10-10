U.S. emissions continue to drop under President Trump, but Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Saturday announced that she has endorsed Joseph R. Biden for U.S. president.

“I never engage in party politics,” she tweeted. “But the upcoming US elections is above and beyond all that. From a climate perspective it’s very far from enough and many of you of course supported other candidates.”

The 17-year-old activist concluded: “But I mean . . you know … damn! Just get organized and get everyone to vote #Biden.”

The Democratic presidential nominee has proposed a $2 trillion climate plan that would remove fossil fuels from powering the electrical grid by 2035 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Mr. Biden would also keep the nation in the Paris climate accord, while President Trump has sought to exit it, saying it would hurt the U.S. economy and benefit high-emission rivals like China.

U.S. greenhouse-gas emissions have continued to fall under Mr. Trump as natural gas, made cheaper and more abundant thanks to hydraulic fracturing, replaces coal in electrical power-plant generation.

In 2019, U.S. energy-related carbon-dioxide emissions fell by 2.9%, the largest decline of any country, while overall global emissions flattened, according to the International Energy Agency.

Greta was named Time magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year, prompting Mr. Trump to advise her to “work on her Anger Management problem” and “Chill, Greta, chill!”

Sounds like party politics to me: As a foreigner trying to influence U.S. elections, radical left-winger Greta suggests that voting for Biden will help prevent bad weather, or something. — Tom Nelson (@tan123) October 10, 2020

