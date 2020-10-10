Maynard James Keenan, the singer for rock band Tool, revealed Friday he became sick from the novel coronavirus earlier this year and continues to have complications more than seven months later.

Mr. Keenan, a Grammy Award winner who also fronts the groups Puscifer and A Perfect Circle, said he contracted the coronavirus at the end of February and “still dealing with the residual effects.”

Tool was performing internationally around the time Mr. Keenan, 56, said he became infected with COVID-19, the contagious and potentially deadly respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

“I survived it, but it wasn’t pretty. So I definitely had to deal with that,” Mr. Keenan, 56, told the Arizona Republic. “I kind of didn’t want to run around screaming it. But it’s real.”

Tool began the year by performing a dozen shows in the U.S. prior to embarking on a brief tour overseas. The band played six concerts in Australia and two in New Zealand during the second half of February before returning to the U.S. for a round of North American dates scheduled to last from March into May. The coronavirus pandemic quickly cut the tour show, however, and the group ultimately performed only two shows upon returning from abroad: March 9 in Spokane, Washington, and March 11, in Portland, Oregon.

It was not clear when Mr. Keenan learned he contracted the coronavirus of if he was performing these concerts while knowingly infected.

“I had to go through some major medications to undo the residual effects,” Mr. Keenan told The Republic. “Still coughing. There’s still lung damage.”

The singer’s apparent bout with the coronavirus as he described it began when the number of known positive infections within the U.S. was measurable by the dozens. It has since exceeded 7 million.

Limited testing options existed for Americans when Mr. Keenan said he became infected, too. Fewer than 4,000 people nationwide had been tested for COVID-19 as of Feb. 28, per The Washington Post.

A week after Tool played a sold-out show in Auckland, the New Zealand Ministry of Health announced a man in the audience had become the fourth person in the country to test positive for COVID-19.

