President Trump is no longer considered contagious for COVID-19, White House physician Dr. Sean P. Conley said Saturday night.

“He is no longer considered a transmission risk to others,” Dr. Conley wrote in a memo released by the White House. He said the president now meets “CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation.”

He said Mr. Trump has been “fever free for well over 24 hours.” The doctor’s report came hours after Mr. Trump held his first public appearance, a campaign-style speech from a balcony at the White House to supporters on the South Lawn.

The doctor’s memo stops short of saying that Mr. Trump is completely free of the virus, and does not say whether he tested negative in the past two days. He said diagnostic tests show there is “no longer evidence of actively replicating virus,” and that testing throughout his illness since Oct. 1 has shown “decreasing viral loads.”

The president is scheduled to travel to three battleground states to hold campaign rallies in the coming days — on Monday in Florida, Tuesday in Pennsylvania and Wednesday in Iowa.

