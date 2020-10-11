Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden’s campaign refused to comment Sunday on his position on adding justices to the Supreme Court, saying it is a hypothetical Republicans are pushing.

Mr. Biden has said that he disagreed with progressives in his party who called for adding up to 15 justices on the Supreme Court during the primary last year. But amid the vacancy following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last month, Mr. Biden has remained mum on his position.

“Donald Trump and the Republicans don’t get to set the terms of this debate,” said Kate Bedingfield, Mr. Biden’s deputy campaign manager.

“What we should be focused on is the vote on Nov. 3 and making sure they don’t have the opportunity to ram through a nominee,” she told CNN.

Ms. Bedingfield said Senate Republicans should not process President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, before Americans have their say about who should be president on Nov. 3, saying the winner should fill the seat.

She defended Mr. Biden, who recently said it was unconstitutional for the GOP to confirm Judge Barrett ahead of the election.

However, under the U.S. Constitution, senators are able to process the president’s nominee before or after the Nov. 3 election.

Ms. Bedingfield said that by ignoring the will of the people, the Senate won’t be properly fulfilling its advice and consent role.

“The American people are being denied their ability to have a say,” she added.

Sen. Ben Sasse, Nebraska Republican, called it “grotesque” that the former vice president won’t answer the basic question.

He also noted that Democrats have threatened to blow up the Senate filibuster if they have the majority after the November elections, which is aimed at ensuring legislation has bipartisan support in the upper chamber.

“It isn’t just one branch of government, what they’re really talking about or refusing to talk about, is the suicide bombing of two branches of government,” Mr. Sasse told “Fox News Sunday.”

